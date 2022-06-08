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A 5-Year-Old Boy Suffers Massive Cardiac Arrest While Playing Soccer - His Heart Stopped 3 Times
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302 views • June 08, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
And these stupid MF parents can't figure out what is going on or see what they are doing to the children. It pisses me off to no end. His mother is not a hero. She is a child murderer.
Source: Covid Vax Injuries
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRFw8hXMjteu/
And these stupid MF parents can't figure out what is going on or see what they are doing to the children. It pisses me off to no end. His mother is not a hero. She is a child murderer.
Source: Covid Vax Injuries
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRFw8hXMjteu/
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