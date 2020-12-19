© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What’s really behind mandatory vaccines?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • December 19, 2020
LeeAnn McAdoo with Brandy Vaughan, October 16, 2015
LeeAnn McAdoo interviews for Merck sales rep, Brandy Vaughan on the push for mandatory vaccines and why she became a whistle blower.
https://learntherisk.org/
Infowars
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd135d536e1a46b3edad8c8
LeeAnn McAdoo interviews for Merck sales rep, Brandy Vaughan on the push for mandatory vaccines and why she became a whistle blower.
https://learntherisk.org/
Infowars
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd135d536e1a46b3edad8c8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.