US ARMY RECRUITERS TURN THEIR BACKS ON ME WHEN I TELL THEM PROTECT THE US BORDER, NOT UKRAINE!

THE US CONSTITUTION REQUIRES ALL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES TO PROTECT ALL US STATES FROM FOREIGN INVASION.NOWHERE DOES IT STATE PROTECT UKRAINE, TAIWAN, AFGHANISTAN, JAPAN, S. KOREA ETC.GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES REFUSING TO PROTECT OUR NATION AND BORDERS FROM INVASION WHILE FOLLOWING UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORDERS TO PROTECT UKRAINE, TAIWAN ARE COMMITTING TREASON AGAINST WE THE PEOPLE OF THE USA.RED ALERT: A NEW RECORD 15,000 PLUS "CARAVAN" AKA DISEASED, CRIMINAL INVADERS, IS HEADED TO OUR SOUTHERN BORDER. THESE ARE UNVETTED, UNSKILLED, DISEASED 3RD WORLDERS FROM HAITI, VENEZEULA(CANNIBALISM NOW RAMPANT AND WORLDS HIGHEST MURDER RATE), SENEGAL, EL SALVADOR, MEXICO, CHINA ETC.I asked these US military recruiters to volunteer to protect our own US border(instead of Ukraine), as the US Constitution requires of all US government employees(USC ARTICLE 4, SECTION 4). They ignored me and turned their backs on me.US military recruiters are also violating the law and our national security by recruiting/admitting non US citizens, illegal aliens into the US military.Note: Several US Marines at Camp Pendleton were arrested and convicted for smuggling illegal aliens into the USA including ISIS terrorists.This is happening because the US military admits hostile foreigners as US soldiers.FYI: CHINA AND RUSSIA DON'T ALLOW FOREIGNERS IN THEIR MILITARIES.____________________________SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO US PATRIOT FREE PRESS, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTERS SUCH AS MYSELF.WE ARE LITERALLY ON THE FRONT LINES DEFENDING US AGAINST THE GLOBAL TYRANNY, DEPOPULATION AGENDA.________________________________EMAIL YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE, WRITE $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT TO:IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MORE GROUNDBREAKING NEWS & ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY.If you can't make a $$ contribution at this time, you can still email me to be on subscriber mailing list for events, networking and consultations.