Dr. Mercola Interviews: Dr. Anne Steinemann - Synthetic Fragrance Chemicals

This Is Not The Entire Video Interview.



The Video & All Content Posted Here Is For Educational & Informative Purposes Only. Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Qualified Health Care Provider.



More Info -



Quote - " In The USA Synthetic Fragrances Are Considered Medical Devices "



Ubiquity, Hazardous Effects, and Risk Assessment of Fragrances in Consumer Products,

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7825391/



" allergens avoidance which does not “cure” the disease (sensitization persists for life) but will prevent disabling illness. The patient should understand that avoiding perfume is not avoiding just fine fragrances or colognes but all scented goods . Fragrances are not necessary for human survival. Thus, their risks clearly overweigh their benefits. Sensitization results from a failure of the legislation to prevent inappropriately high exposures. "

Toxicant Induced Loss of Tolerance TILT - C Miller, MD, PhD -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NcdMhWvMl34&list=LL&index=228&t=2521s

Shahir Masri, "Toxicant-Induced Loss of Tolerance: An Emerging Disease Process" -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dpsAp-1ghrI&list=LL&index=227

Effects Of Biotoxins & Chemical Toxicants On Brain Activity - Dr. Crago -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BriP53eyqIc

Episode 21: Putting Chemicals Back in MCS. A Conversation with Varda Burstyn. • The Chemical Sensitivity Podcast -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GhqPPe2M_-Q

Sensitivity-related illness: The escalating pandemic of allergy, food intolerance and chemical sensitivity. Conditions of acquired allergy, food intolerance and chemical hypersensitivity are frequently the direct sequelae of a toxicant induced loss of tolerance (TILT) in response to a significant initiating toxic exposure. -

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969710009083

Sensitivity to chemicals appears to be the consequence of a two-step process: loss of tolerance in susceptible persons following exposure to various toxicants, and subsequent triggering of symptoms by extremely small quantities of previously tolerated chemicals -

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1469811/

Individuals with TILT can become increasingly more reactive over time, until they find themselves responding adversely to the mere whiff or dollop of everyday chemicals — at concentrations far below established toxicity. The triggering substances are often structurally unrelated and range from airborne molecules to ordinary drugs and supplements, lotions, detergents, soaps, newsprint and once-cherished foods like chocolate, pizza or beer. - https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/extreme-chemical-sensitivity-makes-sufferers-allergic-to-life

Wikipedia - Informed Consent -

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Informed_consent

Dr. Michael Gregar - Throw Household Products Off The Scent -



https://nutritionfacts.org/video/throw-household-products-off-the-scent/



Phthalate metabolites, particularly those from HMW chemicals, were positively associated with allergic sensitization NIH -

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3801456/

Dangers of Synthetic Fragrance - Huffington Post -

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/five-mustknows-on-the-dan_b_4737654

Toxic Synthetic Fragrances Exposure - Medical Medium - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=a8S7QCUNcqE

Synthetic Fragrance Chemicals Alter Hormones & The Immune System -

https://mybiohack.com/blog/fragrance-immune-endocrine-system

I found this to be helpful -



https://www.survivingtoxicmold.com/ammonia_and_toxic_mold

Dose Tea Tree Oil & Lavender Oil Have Homonal Side Effects ? - Dr. Michael Gregar, NutritionFacts -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R33vrvT-joY

The only organic essential oils i cannot use are bayleaf, lavender & tea tree since last August because of mucormycosis that i will be talking about in a future post & how i recovered from acute pancreatitis.

