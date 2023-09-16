Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dissecting Alien Mummy and Congress Insider UAP Claims with Timothy Alberino - Part 1
channel image
Zach Drew Show
82 Subscribers
83 views
Published Yesterday

Today, Zach Drew and Josh Peck welcome special guest Timothy Alberino to talk about the recent developments around UFO phenomena and supposed alien specimens.


Are the recent claims of discovered alien mummies correct or just a hoax? What has the government been releasing about UFOs (now commonly called UAPs) and why? How should we as Christians think about the extraterrestrial question? You will be shocked by the answers to these questions and more. 


Discover the secrets behind nonhuman intelligences in this episode of The Zach Drew Show!


**********


If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!


Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005 or call our toll free number at 888-459-5727


You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:

IGBY International Ministries

PO Box 797

Decatur, IL 62525 


Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.



Keywords
aliensperunephilimjosh pecktimothy alberinozach drewzach drew show2023mummy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket