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Keyes: Trump’s Duty is to Investigate Biden as Chief Law Enforcement Officer
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8 views • November 05, 2019
Alan Keyes explains that not only did Trump not do anything inappropriate, it is his DUTY as the Executive (which includes being the chief law enforcement officer) to investigate any appearance of improper by Biden
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