Empirical Science Debunks Evolution & Dinosaurs

Let the cognitive dissonance run through you. It'll be alright. We were all deceived and lied to. We were all conditioned and brainwashed since birth. There's no shame in this. Once you are made aware of this deception however, and you refuse to look at the evidence, and instead fight vigorously on the side of those that have done the lying, is where the shame comes in. The shame presents itself in the form of one becoming a shifty, closed minded, dimwitted, low life, little cocksucker....which can't be fun, unless you're a Democrat. Suspend your disbelief just for a moment and hear the evidence for yourself. Give it 5 minutes and walk away if you see no value. I'm betting you're not quite that short sighted. So take this compliment and use it as motivation, to just run with it... and when I say run with it, I mean, run with it like you have never run with it, before! After all, you aren't get any younger, you know?

The art of persuasion, ladies and gentlemen..... I like to think, I got that. But whatever. Thank you. Thank you very much.