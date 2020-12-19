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The Cabal's Invisible Masonic Army: Today's Focus, The 47 Monkeys
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443 views • December 19, 2020
➤The Cabal's Invisible Masonic Army: Today's Focus, The 47 Monkeys
NOTE: Gematria for this video supplied by GEMATRIPEDIA (the Cabal Database).
Ukrainian-born clothing manufacturer who witnessed the assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.
➤Abraham Zapruder = 47 (Septenary)
The French Naudet brothers, residents of the United States since 1989, were in New York City at the time of the September 11 attacks to film a documentary on members of the Engine 7, Ladder 1 firehouse in Lower Manhattan. Jules captured the only clear footage of the first jet, American Airlines Flight 11, hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
➤Jules Naudet = 47 (Septenary)
➤Thomas Naudet = 47 (Septenary)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
NOTE: Gematria for this video supplied by GEMATRIPEDIA (the Cabal Database).
Ukrainian-born clothing manufacturer who witnessed the assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.
➤Abraham Zapruder = 47 (Septenary)
The French Naudet brothers, residents of the United States since 1989, were in New York City at the time of the September 11 attacks to film a documentary on members of the Engine 7, Ladder 1 firehouse in Lower Manhattan. Jules captured the only clear footage of the first jet, American Airlines Flight 11, hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
➤Jules Naudet = 47 (Septenary)
➤Thomas Naudet = 47 (Septenary)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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