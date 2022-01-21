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Cain and Abel - Bible Stories for Children and Adults
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10 views • January 21, 2022
A Bible Story of Cain and Abel, two sons of Adam and Eve. This video is an audio with a few images thrown in extra. Hope you enjoy! ☺️
You can read the actual account in Genesis 4, in the Bible.
✝️❤️🗺️
1 John 2:2
And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for [the sins of] the whole world.
AcreSoft is a line of educational products.
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Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Other Platforms
➡️ Homeschool Language Arts Curriculum;
➡️ Bible Memory Books ✝️📖
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My Collection of Links to Great Music, Bible, News, Entertainment, and More:
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You can read the actual account in Genesis 4, in the Bible.
✝️❤️🗺️
1 John 2:2
And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for [the sins of] the whole world.
AcreSoft is a line of educational products.
Including:
➡️ AcreSoft Story Classic 🌷 Podcast 🎧
Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Other Platforms
➡️ Homeschool Language Arts Curriculum;
➡️ Bible Memory Books ✝️📖
http://www.acresoft.com
http://acresoft.contactin.bio/
💠💠💠💠💠
Affiliate: I Receive Commissions
VisionRise Air Purifier
https://www.visionrise.com/product/air-purifier/go/140/
💜💛💜💛💜
My Collection of Links to Great Music, Bible, News, Entertainment, and More:
https://public.sitejot.com/acresoft.html
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