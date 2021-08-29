DR. DAVID E. MARTIN DROPS SHOCKING Info about FAKE covid pandemic

Dr. David Martin reveals shocking news.



Everyone, especially Canadians, must demand authorities to investigate, potentially treasonous acts and crimes against humanity.



The vaccine for a coronavirus started in 1990 by Pfizer



This is a pathogen, bio-weapons program that’s DECADES in the making



The "elite" are trying to use the mRNA vaccines to turn the human body into a PATHOGEN CREATOR



"There are no viruses. All diseases are caused by bombarding the immune system with toxins. For example,Lyme symptoms are caused by toxins from the bacteria not the bacteria. They are killing us with dangerous toxins. Graphene oxide has only been around since 2004. It is an extremely deadly toxin and that is what is in the so-called covid vaxx. The graphene forms nano-tubules in the brain and causes much damage in all organs. Every country has at least a 50% vaccine compliance and these people will be dead within 3 years. The real chaos will be happen when the 5G is turned on. But not a single word on that, ok. Look up what the companies who manufacture nano-graphene and see what profits they are making." - Kiss-My-Ass



source:

Vaccine Choice Canada