'We are terrorists': Former CIA officer on Minab school strike - ex-US Intelligence Officer Josephine Gillio stated

'We are terrorists': Former CIA officer on Minab school strike

💬 "It was without a doubt a school when you looked at it through the onboard camera of the Tomahawk missile. By our own definition of terrorism ... we are the terrorists. We are the bad guys," ex-US Intelligence Officer Josephine Gillio stated.

Confirming a target for military operations is a standard process that relies on intelligence to ensure precision and minimize mistakes, and that is what happened that day, she added.

Adding:

By order of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Husayniyyah Shrine will rebuild the Minab school, struck by a US Tomahawk missile on the first day of the war, killing at least 175 people, over 100 of them schoolchildren.

The foundation stone will be laid tomorrow. The school will be rebuilt as a modern, fully-equipped "smart school."

A delegation from Sistani's authority has arrived in Minab to begin the process.