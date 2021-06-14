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Jonathan Landsman - Small Steps That Can Quickly Transform Your Health!
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35 views • June 14, 2021
Jonathan Landsman has been a leader in the Natural Health and Fitness industry for over 35 years. In this interview Jonathan provides loads of SMALL steps you can EASILY implement into your life and QUICKLY transition into a healthier and happier human being!
Learn more about Jonathan, courses offered and sign up for his newsletter by visiting: https://naturalhealth365.com/
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Learn more about Jonathan, courses offered and sign up for his newsletter by visiting: https://naturalhealth365.com/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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