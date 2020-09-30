'Shut Up, Man!' Dissecting The Trump-Biden Circus

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Last night's presidential debate was more like a food fight than a serious discussion of policies. Moderator Chris Wallace lost control early on and seemed to bring his biases with him to the event. Underneath all the rudeness and screaming, however, a few important points and distinctions can be made. In today's Liberty Report we will do our best to bring those distinctions to light.