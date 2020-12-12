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Biblical Cosmology
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899 views • December 12, 2020
Biblical Cosmology - What does the Bible really teach about the design and nature of the place we live? In part 4 of this series we not only look at what the Bible teaches but what other ancient civilizations believed as well. Could this be Earth's real Cosmological design? You Decide.
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