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VACCINE Is Not Activated Yet!
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342 views • May 29, 2021
It would seem some of these injections are a placebo, and some are not. This helps with the public trusts and the deception that the side effects are more rare than they actually are. There will be booster injections available year over year, that way the real deal will eventually make it to everyone. Alarming that some of these injections are causing folks to die at an alarming rate. And in others the injection is turning on early making for weird encounters with zombie like people. This bioweapon spreads its self through shedding spike proteins laden with nano lipid particulates.
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