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The potential of "Expanded Clinics" for Company Benefits
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10 views • October 07, 2021
Frank Wells - Founder/CEO - Holy City Med Urgent and Primary Care
In the mad dash of CEOs to upgrade health benefits to please workers, one service they increasingly are offering are clinics located as near as possible to the company, charging as little as possible to avoid unnecessary delays in needed care, and making it as easy as possible to book appointments convenient to the employee.
That is: FREE VISITS TO REMOVE THE HURDLE. NO APPOINTMENTS WITH SAME-DAY VISITS. JUST WALK-IN.
Sickness hurts productivity, and Out-of-Pocket costs, as well as appointment delays and distance, hurt sickness recovery. Mr. Wells is part of a small and growing subset of clinic entrepreneurs solving all three problems.
Personally dedicated to healthy living, Frank envisions a way for these low-cost, well-located, and readily available clinics to offer continuously improved services. This is what entrepreneurs do, not waiting for the government to fix healthcare. If these are solutions employees want, why delay the upgrade?
https://holycitymed.com/
In the mad dash of CEOs to upgrade health benefits to please workers, one service they increasingly are offering are clinics located as near as possible to the company, charging as little as possible to avoid unnecessary delays in needed care, and making it as easy as possible to book appointments convenient to the employee.
That is: FREE VISITS TO REMOVE THE HURDLE. NO APPOINTMENTS WITH SAME-DAY VISITS. JUST WALK-IN.
Sickness hurts productivity, and Out-of-Pocket costs, as well as appointment delays and distance, hurt sickness recovery. Mr. Wells is part of a small and growing subset of clinic entrepreneurs solving all three problems.
Personally dedicated to healthy living, Frank envisions a way for these low-cost, well-located, and readily available clinics to offer continuously improved services. This is what entrepreneurs do, not waiting for the government to fix healthcare. If these are solutions employees want, why delay the upgrade?
https://holycitymed.com/
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