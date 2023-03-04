Create New Account
WHITE PILL -- Interaction of HERO Police Man + Black Children
In South Hill, a policeman regularly makes it a point to interact in a positive manner with black children, which is what is hoping to bridge the divide that the media and the leftist establishment of the Democratic Party has engulfed us in. #whitepill #positive #police

