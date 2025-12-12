Global Deep State World Government – James Bartley Commentary

Download MP3 and visit our Site: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/12/12/global-deep-state-world-government/





James Bartley discusses the key role of Dassault in the global deep state/world government. Not enough attention has been paid to the role played by Dassault in the deep state. Dassault has recently been identified as one of the players behind the efforts to assassinate Candace Owens. James also discusses the longstanding connection between the French Counterterrorist/Hostage Rescue Unit GIGN with the French Foreign Legion 13th DBLE and the French Foreign Legion Parachute Regiment (2nd REP) who have also been identified as being involved in the assassination plot. GIGN and the latter two Foreign Legion units took part in a hostage rescue of French Children from a hijacked bus near Djibouti in the Horn of Africa in February 1976. James describes the role of the Egyptian Plane as being a “cut out” of sorts to conceal the role of the real players behind the scenes. James also talks about the role of DuPont in the Manhattan Project.