The Rock Almighty. We Have Reclaimed The Joy With The Trump Dance!

It's just like God's sense of humor Warriors Of Light to have a simple, silly dance be emblematic of what he has done through Donald Trump. That is hard thing for me to state knowing that some of you will think I have lost my mind thinking that the anointing can be any where near this imperfect man. But if you study the bible, you will soon realize that is precisely how God rolls. Now let's dance, laugh, smile, and take back this country and the world for Christ! Let's Rock





Video credits:

Petra - Dance

metalfranlazar777

@metalfranlazar777

https://www.youtube.com/@metalfranlazar777





Donald Trump's infectious dance moves take the world by storm

Sky News: Breaking, UK & World

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

