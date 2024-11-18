The Rock Almighty. We Have Reclaimed The Joy With The Trump Dance!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's just like God's sense of humor Warriors Of Light to have a simple, silly dance be emblematic of what he has done through Donald Trump. That is hard thing for me to state knowing that some of you will think I have lost my mind thinking that the anointing can be any where near this imperfect man. But if you study the bible, you will soon realize that is precisely how God rolls. Now let's dance, laugh, smile, and take back this country and the world for Christ! Let's Rock
Video credits:
Petra - Dance
Put Petra on your playlist
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4fpsq0y
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3ABSVkJ
metalfranlazar777
@metalfranlazar777
https://www.youtube.com/@metalfranlazar777
Donald Trump’s infectious dance moves take the world by storm
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
Now streaming on US Sports Radio