▪️Russian troops continue to carry out combined strikes on enemy facilities in the border regions of Ukraine. In the Sumy region, a guided aerial bomb hit a temporary deployment site near the Zaruts'ke lime plant.
▪️Another target was a concentration of enemy manpower in the Kharkiv region border area. A cluster of personnel and equipment on the northwestern outskirts of Vovchans'k was hit.
▪️In Kostyantynivka, in the temporarily occupied part of the DNR, the AFU facilities were hit. A direct hit destroyed the building of the local police department, where security and special structures held meetings.
▪️The AFU in turn attacked the Belgorod region border area with drones. All targets were successfully shot down, with no damage or casualties.
▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue to advance in several directions at once. In the Bakhmut direction, Russian Armed Forces have gained a foothold on the eastern outskirts of Ivanivske, and the fighting is taking place on Shosseynaya Street.
▪️North of Avdiivka, Russian troops continue their offensive, having passed the enemy's first line of defense. As a result of fierce fighting, the northern outskirts of Orlivka came under the full control of the Russian Armed Forces, and the remnants of the AFU units retreated towards Umans'ke.
▪️At the same time, the AFU continues shelling frontline settlements of the DPR. Two workers were killed and another was taken to hospital as a result of a HIMARS strike on the Mineral Water factory in the village of Ivanivske.
Source @rybar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.