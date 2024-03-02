▪️Russian troops continue to carry out combined strikes on enemy facilities in the border regions of Ukraine. In the Sumy region, a guided aerial bomb hit a temporary deployment site near the Zaruts'ke lime plant.



▪️Another target was a concentration of enemy manpower in the Kharkiv region border area. A cluster of personnel and equipment on the northwestern outskirts of Vovchans'k was hit.



▪️In Kostyantynivka, in the temporarily occupied part of the DNR, the AFU facilities were hit. A direct hit destroyed the building of the local police department, where security and special structures held meetings.



▪️The AFU in turn attacked the Belgorod region border area with drones. All targets were successfully shot down, with no damage or casualties.



▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue to advance in several directions at once. In the Bakhmut direction, Russian Armed Forces have gained a foothold on the eastern outskirts of Ivanivske, and the fighting is taking place on Shosseynaya Street.



▪️North of Avdiivka, Russian troops continue their offensive, having passed the enemy's first line of defense. As a result of fierce fighting, the northern outskirts of Orlivka came under the full control of the Russian Armed Forces, and the remnants of the AFU units retreated towards Umans'ke.



▪️At the same time, the AFU continues shelling frontline settlements of the DPR. Two workers were killed and another was taken to hospital as a result of a HIMARS strike on the Mineral Water factory in the village of Ivanivske.



Source @rybar



