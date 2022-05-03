© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates Admits Vaccine Defeat AND His Disappointment
Follow
0
Share
Report
335 views • May 03, 2022
👆 PLEASE SUBSCRIBE 🌹 AND SHARE 👍 PRESS THUMBS UP -- HELP US REACH MANY!
We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.
Bill Gates Spoke late February 2022 at a Conference in Munich. He declared the end of covid vaccines in several statements, to his discontent.
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
FIND US ON:
Gab.com : Mags@PFJC
Bitchute.com : @PeopleForJusticeCanada
107Daily.com : @MaggieAtPeopleForJustice
Odysee.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr.com : MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble.com : @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon : JusticeTV NEW!
Twitter : Maggie At JusticeTV @MaggieJusticeTV NEW!!!
We are not or never will be on Facebook. We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.
Bill Gates Spoke late February 2022 at a Conference in Munich. He declared the end of covid vaccines in several statements, to his discontent.
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
FIND US ON:
Gab.com : Mags@PFJC
Bitchute.com : @PeopleForJusticeCanada
107Daily.com : @MaggieAtPeopleForJustice
Odysee.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr.com : MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble.com : @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon : JusticeTV NEW!
Twitter : Maggie At JusticeTV @MaggieJusticeTV NEW!!!
We are not or never will be on Facebook. We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.