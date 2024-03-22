Create New Account
'State Of War': Russia's Alarming Warning For West As NATO Leader Fears 'Ukraine's Could Fall Soon'
Escalating tensions between Russia and the West have fanned the fear of catastrophe. The Kremlin has made a big announcement about the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has turned into a full-fledged war after the West became involved in Kyiv's fight. Notably, thus far, Russia has refrained from referring to the conflict as a war. The change from military operation to war is not just a verbal shift, as the Russian Army's ground assault is anticipated to undergo a significant overhaul.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

