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Save this city from "Lunatics": NYC Mayoral candidates Mateo & Sliwa on Greg Kelly Reports
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50 views • June 19, 2021
NYC Mayoral hopefuls Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo join Newsmax's Greg Kelly to talk about their hopes to win the Republican primary and to change the city for the better in regards to crime, homelessness, and more. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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