We Sold Everything and Traveled the World After Escaping Communism – Life After 70

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rom Poland to Vienna, then America — after building successful careers, Professor Mietek and Helena entered a new phase of life filled with global travel, family visits, academic achievements, and eventually retirement. Egypt, China, Brazil, Turkey, Israel, and countless road trips across the United States became their new reality.But even in freedom, challenges remained: health issues, family tensions, and the quiet sadness of lost friendships.This is Part 19 of an incredible 20th-century life story — from war refugee to world traveler. Watch previous part here: [link]#LifeAfterCommunism #WorldTravel #RetirementLife #EgyptNileCruise #FulbrightScholar #TrueMemoir #ElderlyAdventures #FamilyLegacy #PostWarLife