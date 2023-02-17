UFO Clown University (aka GUFONI UNI) is the best in America if you want to learn nothing Parody!

#GUFON #university #clownfest
UFO Clown University (aka GUFONI UNI) is the best in America if you want
to learn nothing and get most things wrong and to
practice being laughed at..
Truth in Ufology comes at a price of dumbing down America
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.