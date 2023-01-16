If they can't starve us out - looks like they will be feeding us vaccines - mRNA in food we eat

Jim Crenshaw
January 15, 2023
Looks like we will have to kill these bastards or they will succeed in killing us one way or the other. Putting it in tobacco also. I bet all these so called "legal" weed dispensaries probably have contaminated weed the are selling. God only knows what might be in that crap. Heads up vegetarians. In my world salad is not food, it is what food eats.
Source: Back To Nature Forever: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wQk20OIBfCP5/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jQpTB6HZh9Dp/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.