X22 Spotlight Patel Patriot - Everything Is Timed, Military Planning, Trump Will Most Likely Return Before 2024

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Today’s Guest: Patel Patriot
Website: https://devolution.link
Substack
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/
Telegram
https://t.me/patelpatriot
Patel Patriot is the creator of the Devolution series. Patel begins the conversation discussing the devolution plan, operation warp speed was developed to counter the [DS] plan for the great reset. Trump is counting on the people to use the rule of law and decertify the elections, the battle is coming and the Truth Social will be used in the information war. Trump will most likely return before 2024
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.