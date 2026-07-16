Natural Healing vs. Modern Medicine, an interview with Jonathan Otto

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Should healing always begin with invasive treatments, or should we first explore the body's own regenerative abilities? This discussion examines different approaches to health while highlighting the importance of biological signaling, natural repair, and informed decision-making.
#NaturalHealing #HolisticHealth #Wellness #HealthEducation #RegenerativeMedicine
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:36End Screen