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Natural Healing vs. Modern Medicine, an interview with Jonathan Otto
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


Should healing always begin with invasive treatments, or should we first explore the body's own regenerative abilities? This discussion examines different approaches to health while highlighting the importance of biological signaling, natural repair, and informed decision-making.


#NaturalHealing #HolisticHealth #Wellness #HealthEducation #RegenerativeMedicine


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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