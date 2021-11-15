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"Desolations Are Determined, America Pt 8 - Prophecy Of Coming Devastation
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359 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Desolation- A devastating event or series of events that leaves a place in a destroyed and abandoned state. God tells America that the judgements to come are from HIS HAND and will not be turned back. Stay on the narrow road, enter the strait gate. A word about the abuse of children, all these things are what stirs up the anger of the Lord. These are grave matters, we must seek God for our lives and those around us. Repent. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/desolations-are-determined-pt-8-february-8-2021/
Related Prophecies:
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
VIDEO- BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/01/video-blood-to-drink/
SLAVERY CHRONICLES PT. 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-6th-2019/
SLAVERY CHRONICLES PT. 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Desolation- A devastating event or series of events that leaves a place in a destroyed and abandoned state. God tells America that the judgements to come are from HIS HAND and will not be turned back. Stay on the narrow road, enter the strait gate. A word about the abuse of children, all these things are what stirs up the anger of the Lord. These are grave matters, we must seek God for our lives and those around us. Repent. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/desolations-are-determined-pt-8-february-8-2021/
Related Prophecies:
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
VIDEO- BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/01/video-blood-to-drink/
SLAVERY CHRONICLES PT. 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-6th-2019/
SLAVERY CHRONICLES PT. 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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