Let Yahweh’s word be True and every other word a lie

In Part 1 of this amazing testimony we are setting the stage for you to see where our minds were with Yahshua as we went into this time of testing by the enemy. What you have been thinking on is going to impact your results that you are going to get. If your thoughts are on Yahweh then you will get Yahweh results!





We share some testimonies and we set the stage for the wonderful testimony we are sharing and WHY things worked out the way they did. Thanks for hanging in there with us and learning right along with us!