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DOES BITCHUTE ALLOW INDEPENDENT "MODERATORS" OR "ADMIN" TO F*CK AROUND WITH YOUR UPLOADS? WATCH THIS
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103 views • January 30, 2022
Something Odd Happened After the Last Upload, I Saw a Comment Vanish in Real Time and Then a Link Was Left Over Which Was Named "Blocked Admin" | When I Clicked the Link It Opened a URL Which Contained the Words "Moderation" Does Bitchute Allow Independent Mod's or Channel Spy's Access to Channels Without the Owners Consent ? Has Anyone Else Experienced This ? Could This Be Proof That Bitchute Allows Your Channel and Content to Be Messed Around With ? This Is Not Good at All. Let Me Know What You Think.. ( This Is Why I Had Such a Nightmare Trying to Upload the Ultimate 9-11 Red Pill Part 3, Each Upload Was Being Independently Deleted by Moderators or Channel Admin Who Obviously Have Full Control of This Channel Behind the Scenes. )
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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