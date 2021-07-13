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A Young State Legislator Journeys Into Politics and the Fight for Freedom
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North Dakota State Representative Cole Christensen Joins Alex Newman, Senior Editor for The New American magazine, at the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City, South Dakota. One of the youngest legislators in the country, Rep. Christensen describes how he first engaged with politics at the age of 17 and then decided not long after to run for office. Don't miss this inspiring story of a young American dedicating his life to protecting family values and life, liberty and property.
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