Here’s How Laughter Is the Key To Building Trust With Patients

Let’s talk about how laughter can help doctors and patients have a better experience together!

In this video, David Friedman, international award-winning, best-selling author of “Food Sanity, How to Eat in a World of Fads and Fiction” as well as a Doctor of Naturopathy, Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractic Neurologist, and part-time comedian, makes a case for the critical role of laughter in relationship building between doctors and patients. 👇

As it turns out, laughter is NOT just a mood booster – it literally changes the patient’s physiological, biological, emotional, and neurological responses in a positive way. ✔️

David points out that creating an emotional connection with patients can help doctors TREMENDOUSLY, because by doing so, doctors can get their patients to feel more at ease and keep them from seeking other providers or developing feelings of animosity and mistrust. 💯

