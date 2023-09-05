In this podcast, we want to continue to look at the word UNTIL found in Ephesians 4:13 (ESV) UNTIL we all attain to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to mature manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ. We will finish with the last 2 principles to mature manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ.

