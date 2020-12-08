Antipsychotics. My Doctor Never Told Me—What psychotropics really do.

If you are taking these drugs, do not stop taking them based on what you watched here.You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.This is very important.Antipsychotic drugs damage the extensive complex networkof nerve fibers that moderate motor control, resulting in musclerigidity, spasms and various involuntary movements.A drug-induced side effect called tardive dyskinesia is a permanentimpairment of the power of voluntary movement of the lips,tongue, jaw, fingers, toes and other body parts.It appears in 5% of patients within one year of neuroleptic treatment.Another horrendous side effect of antipsychotics is neurolepticmalignant syndrome, a potentially fatal toxic reaction from bothclasses of antipsychotics.Patients with this condition experience fevers and become confused,agitated and extremely rigid, have an irregular pulse or blood pressure, rapid heart rate, excessive sweating and irregular heartbeat.An estimated 100,000 Americans have died from it.There is no question that people do experience problems and upsets in life that may result in mental troubles, sometimes very serious.But to say that these are “medical diseases” or caused by a “chemical imbalance” that can only be treated with dangerous drugs is dishonest, harmful and often deadly.What psychiatric drugs do instead is mask the real cause of problems, often denying you the opportunity to search for workable, effective solutions.It is important to understand that there is a big difference between medical disease and psychiatric “disorders.”In medicine, a condition is only labeled a disease after it has met strict standards: You have to isolate a predictable group of symptoms, be able to locate the cause of the symptoms or see how they function.This must all be proven and established by a physical test such as a blood test or X-ray.In psychiatry, there are no lab tests to identify their disorders.Their drugs treat symptoms.There are far too many workable alternatives to psychiatric drugging to list them all here, though psychiatry insists there are no such options and fights to keep it that way.Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine