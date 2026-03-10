Scott Ritter: “We Are Murderers - Led by a Psychopath… and Losing"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran is now targeting Israel's leadership as the war escalates in the Middle East, military expert and UN whistleblower Scott Ritter told The Sanchez Effect. According to Ritter, Iran is not just targeting Israel's political leadership, but also its military officers. Ritter doesn't stop there, he also discusses Turkey's role in the war and Iran's success in hitting several targets around the region.
Mirrored - Journalistically Speaking with Rick Sanchez
Thanks to John M for Link
