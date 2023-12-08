Create New Account
Russian Su-35S Fighters Accompanying PUTIN have Paralyzed USS Dwight Eisenhower In The Persian Gulf
Vladimir Putin's working visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates ended a few hours ago. We will talk about the importance of this meeting and the results achieved during the talks between Putin and the leaders of the Arab world in one of the following videos. But now, in today's video, I would like to draw your attention to another, no less important aspect of this working trip of the Russian president. The Western Media is still in a state of shock. Western journalists cannot understand how the Russian president, being under the most powerful sanctions, dared to visit countries that are considered allies of the United States in the Middle East............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

