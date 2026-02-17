Trump: I was the hunted, now I the hunter! Dr. Ardis LIVE. B2T Show, Feb 16, 2026

Trump: I was the hunted, now I the hunter! Dr. Ardis LIVE.

Sponsor: Dr. Ardis Hydrate Complete!

https://thedrardisshow.com/hydration/

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order





Other Links:

Catch the Silver Train with Kirk Elliott:

https://kepm.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!





Total Body Reset Red Light Solutions. Back in Stock! https://qestrong.com/B2T

Use B2T Code at checkout for 15% off





Biblical Healing and Anointing Oil https://blessed2teach.com/oil

Use the B2T Code for discount.





Get Healthy with the right technology!

https://www.healthytechs.com/

Tell them Rick B2T set you. :-)





Live Events and Exclusive Content on:

https://faithnfreedom.tv

Search “FaithNFreedomTV” to download on TV and Mobile Apps





New WordNWorship Channel: https://rumble.com/c/WordNWorship





Invest in Parler Crypto Nodes!

https://blessed2teach.com/Parler

Earn Optio for activity & with nodes





Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations





Written Prayer Request Wall

https://neighborhood.social/group/2961





Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Join us 6 days a week!





Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/





#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#B2TNeighborhood







