© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAGNETISM in Vaccinated People Scientifically Explained! FORCED Gene Delivery System
Follow
8
Share
Report
2365 views • June 09, 2021
MAGNETISM in Vaccinated People Scientifically Explained! FORCED Gene Delivery System
MAGNETISM - INTENTIONALLY ADDED TO MRNA SHOT - WARNING LABEL: NOT FOR USE IN HUMANS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dp5oABRFbT5z/
Millions are finding out that magnets are now sticking to them after this poison MRNA injection.
Listen to what is intentionally being put into their bodies and getting into every cell.
This is a Crime Against Humanity which will lead to catastrophic death around the world.
Hospitals are filling up not with Covid patients but with people suffering from horrific side effects from the shot.
_____________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
MAGNETISM - INTENTIONALLY ADDED TO MRNA SHOT - WARNING LABEL: NOT FOR USE IN HUMANS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dp5oABRFbT5z/
Millions are finding out that magnets are now sticking to them after this poison MRNA injection.
Listen to what is intentionally being put into their bodies and getting into every cell.
This is a Crime Against Humanity which will lead to catastrophic death around the world.
Hospitals are filling up not with Covid patients but with people suffering from horrific side effects from the shot.
_____________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.