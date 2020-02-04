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Who Is Donald J. Trump??? The Truth May Shock You!!!
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59 views • February 04, 2020
Realize The Real Lies With Your Real Eyes. Democrats/Republicans = division of the people. We the people are on our own. They keep us fighting each other while they continue their agenda of creating a one world dictatorship of the haves and have nots government. They are all buddies off camera. People unite against Satan and his minions. Time is short. Jesus saves! Follow Him! God bless friends.
Sanhedrin Mints Silver Half Shekel With Images of Trump and Cyrus
An image of President Trump will be engraved alongside an image of the ancient Persian King Cyrus, who facilitated the building of the Second Temple that ended the Babylonian Exile in 538 BCE.
Read more at https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/102784/sanhedrin-temple-movement-issue-silver-half-shekel-images-trump-cyrus/
Why Some Jews Agree Comparing President Trump to King Cyrus of the Bible Makes Sense
Before the 2016 presidential election, some evangelical Christians began comparing Donald Trump to King Cyrus, the Biblical king who's credited with allowing the Jews to return to Jerusalem from exile in the Babylonian Empire.
The idea behind the comparison is that a non-believing leader can be used by God to enact policies that help advance the interests of believers – in this case, Christians.
Now, some prominent Jews are making the same comparison because President Trump has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, among other things the president has done in support of the Jewish state. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2018/march/why-some-jews-agree-comparing-president-trump-to-king-cyrus-of-the-bible-makes-sense
Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. Matthew 7:16-20
Sanhedrin Mints Silver Half Shekel With Images of Trump and Cyrus
An image of President Trump will be engraved alongside an image of the ancient Persian King Cyrus, who facilitated the building of the Second Temple that ended the Babylonian Exile in 538 BCE.
Read more at https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/102784/sanhedrin-temple-movement-issue-silver-half-shekel-images-trump-cyrus/
Why Some Jews Agree Comparing President Trump to King Cyrus of the Bible Makes Sense
Before the 2016 presidential election, some evangelical Christians began comparing Donald Trump to King Cyrus, the Biblical king who's credited with allowing the Jews to return to Jerusalem from exile in the Babylonian Empire.
The idea behind the comparison is that a non-believing leader can be used by God to enact policies that help advance the interests of believers – in this case, Christians.
Now, some prominent Jews are making the same comparison because President Trump has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, among other things the president has done in support of the Jewish state. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2018/march/why-some-jews-agree-comparing-president-trump-to-king-cyrus-of-the-bible-makes-sense
Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. Matthew 7:16-20
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