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I HAVE A REQUEST FOR CORN POP'S BUDDY!!
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Come on man!! If Trump can do it then so can you! Right? #MAGA #KAG #TRUMP2020
If Joe Biden can not speak to journalists from all of the networks and that includes many conservative television networks, then he will always be an illegitimate president.
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Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
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Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
If Joe Biden can not speak to journalists from all of the networks and that includes many conservative television networks, then he will always be an illegitimate president.
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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