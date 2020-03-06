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The Love of Selfie
SeekingTheTruth37
SeekingTheTruth37
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99 views • March 06, 2020
2 Timothy 3:2 talks about how, in the last days, men will be lovers of themselves. This gives a clue to one of the most prevalent signs of the times: self-love. The Bible also talks about how love shall wax cold for many in the days just before Jesus returns. It seems these two concepts are related, as Godly love, and love for one's neighbor, have been replaced with the love of self. This lie of self-love can be seen promoted everywhere, from TV commercials to self-help gurus. Perhaps the ultimate symbol of this modern selfish ideology is the ubiquitous selfie. Watch this video to learn how to escape this almost universally accepted deception and get back to the teachings of Jesus.

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CREDITS

Shark Selfie
http://worldnewsdailyreport.com/man-t...

Hillary Clinton
http://metro.co.uk/2016/09/27/this-pi...

Allure
Allure's 25 Best Magazine Covers of All Time
https://www.allure.com/gallery/best-a...

Ranker.com
The Best Vanity Fair Covers
https://www.ranker.com/list/best-vani...

investigate:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyamoh...

India Today
Youth hit by speeding train while taking selfie: caught on cam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoMOO...

TOMO news US
Man Killed by Bull while recording selfie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qdWs...

Snap TV
Taking selfies while driving is dangerous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vchu...

FREE HD Green Screen SPINNING GALAXY
Free Green HD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34LKV...

Paramount pictures
Zoolander 2 official trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CL4L...

MovieSceneHD
Dorian Gray 2009 Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1AAt...
Vogue Australia
Extreme fashion: Vogue films fashion week with a GoPro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--dZM...

Today
Oscar Red Carpet Highlights | TODAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGBZ-...

Ulta Beauty
Lose Yourself TV Commercial | Ulta Beauty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2JAj...

landis Smithers
Commercial reel (FW10)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYqN6...

Pantene UK
Pantene Expert Collection: Keratin Repair & Age Defy | Pantene Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8mxE...

SleekMakeUP
My face. My rules. | Sleek MakeUP [Full Length Film]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCFJF...

Every TV comercials
Love Yourself Sissy Boy Unwrapped Jeans TV Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfV3m...

OliviaSanchesBadini
UBC VISA 110 Because you're worth it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwDcw...

Urban Decay
Perversion Mascara
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79B3l...

Urban Decay
Pick your perversion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXjH6...

hottopic
Blackheart Beauty: Makeup Tips with Traci Hines - Ombre Nails
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX7Wo...

Mirror
As a race we are obsessed with screens
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/gallery...

The newsearn.com
Addicted to Screens
http://www.thenewsearn.com/sleepless-...
NYTimes.com
Screen addiction is taking a toll on Children
https://well.blogs.nytimes.com/2015/0...
Is Internet Addiction a Health Threat for Teenagers?
https://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate...

Factor Daily
The deadly addiction in your home that you are aware of — and comfortable with
https://factordaily.com/internet-gami...

The Richest
14 Creepy selfies of Gangsters
https://www.therichest.com/shocking/1...

The Daily Record
Nude selfie kids flirt with danger
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/sc...

The Latin Times
Cartels post selfies onlne
https://www.latintimes.com/gulf-carte...

Daily Mail
The worlds most dangerous selfies
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...

Readers Digest
Quirky selfie captions
https://www.rd.com/funny-stuff/selfie...

sofunnyguy
noose
https://sofunnyguy.deviantart.com/art...
Keywords
biblegodpridejesustechnologyfashionendtimesselfie
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