Washington Targets Conservatives as "Terrorists" in New Report, Warns Pastor Cummins

A new report by the Washington State Attorney General targets conservatives and Christians with biblical views as potential terrorists and violent extremists, even equating "disinformation" and "anti-government ideology" with terror and violence, warned Experience Church Pastor Dennis Cummins in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. "They're reframing the idea of what a terrorist is," Cummins said, noting that the government was trying to frame those who disagree with government as violent terrorists. The ultimate goal is to silence and persecute those who speak the truth, he added. Christians and conservatives must continue to proclaim the truth loudly, boldly and with courage, regardless of the opposition, the pastor added. This process of using government coercion to silence those who adhere to biblical truth is already further along in other nations, especially in parts of Europe. But Cummins urges Christians to stay involved and offers other ideas on what people can do.





