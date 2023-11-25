Terror Squad rapper Raul Conde(52) died after suffering a heart attack (Nov'23)

Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Erica Mena pay tribute to Terror Squad rapper Raul Conde who died at 52 after suffering a heart attack
Rapper
Raul Conde is being mourned by fellow hip-hop stars including Fat Joe
who said his fellow Terror Squad member was closer than family
24 November 2023
Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and French Montana are among the hip-hop luminaries who are paying tribute to rapper Raul Conde who died this week at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack.
'My Day 1 how can a man love another man more than your own biological family. You are 1 of 1 the most loyal EVER. We did it since kids we did everything we dreamed of i love you with every fiber in my body,' Joe wrote.
Conde had been a member of Fat Joe's Bronx-based rap collective Terror Squad since it began in 1998.
