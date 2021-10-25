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** NWO - Communism By The Backdoor ** - TRAITORS FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER - Wise - Pt. 21/22
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117 views • October 25, 2021
- A sequel to Adolf Hitler - The Greatest Story Never Told
Also the most banned Anti-NWO film.
THE 22-part documentary- New World Order (NWO) - Communism By The Backdoor
New World Order: Communism by the Backdoor, produced by Dennis Wise, is a powerful and riveting exploration of the totalitarian forces of globalism. Many pressing issues are discussed: World War II, conflict in the Middle East, the “cancer” of usury, the migrant invasion of Europe, mass immigration in America, multiculturalism, false flags, the Talmudic quest for world domination, Islam in Europe, Britain’s downfall, the occult, the satanic decadence of popular culture — and much more, all of it interconnected because all of it derives from a heavily concealed and organized effort to create a one world government, or New World Order. One of the important points made by Wise and those interviewed is that we cannot address the problems of today unless we understand the wars of the 20th century. The series busts some of the myths, especially those involving the demonization of the German people. In addition, the episodes on Freemasonry, the United Nations and Hollywood are terrific. Some outstanding commentators, such as E. Michael Jones and John MacManus, are featured. Even the segment on the infiltration of the Catholic Church is dynamite, giving a lucid and ringing endorsement of sedevacantism. I have reservations or objections about a few of the points made (I do not, for instance, support a war of eradication against Israel, as is mentioned by one of the people interviewed; also the episode on the Torah should have been about the Talmud) and there is strong language condemning Judaic subversion that will make some readers truly apoplectic, but my impression after watching 16 episodes is overwhelmingly positive. (Of course, some will find the points made here so contrary to what they have been taught that they will reject all of it — and be mad as hell as well.) I am sure this is well worth your time, especially in these dog days of summer. If you find anything that is unsupported by the evidence, I’d be interested to know
** Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told
- Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of an incredible story. The story of a boy from an ordinary family whose ambition it was to become an artist, but who instead became a drifter. His destiny however was not to drift into the awaiting oblivion, but to rise to the greatest heights of power, eventually to become one of the most influential men who ever lived. Now for the first time, here is a documented account of a story many believe to be… The Greatest Story NEVER Told! Learn the untold story about the most reviled man in history. Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told is a 6-hour Documentary by TruthWillOut Films. This ground-breaking documentary chronicles the rise of Germany from defeat in World War I, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf Hitler’s rise to power. It also reveals a personal side of Adolf Hitler: who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to come to power. There’s so much hidden history to recount; FDR Pearl Harbor conspiracy, Soviet brutality, betrayal and treachery on all sides. Do we really know the true cost of war? Do we really possess all the facts? Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. Do your own research and decide what you choose to believe. Think differently. http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3526810/ http://thegreateststorynevertold.tv/
** AMERICAN SOVEREIGN OR A US CITIZEN?
• The 50 united states of America are republics, guaranteed a republican form of government.
• A Sovereign/Citizen of the United States of America lives in one of the 50 sovereign states and has inalienable rights secured by state and national constitutions.
• The United States government is not a republic. It is a democracy
• The artificial person, US citizen is a legal fiction that has been created by the federal government via a social security application, and is a corporate employee of the United States by virtue of being a US citizen
• This is known as voluntary slavery. An agreement, by contract, to give up American Sovereignty and inalienable rights, for US citizenship with only civil rights, by claiming benefits (privileges retractable at anytime) from the State.
• In the UK, by the “registary of birth”, any rights are no longer inherent and unalienable, all basic right have been liened.
** USA INC.: USDA, FEMA, NIST, NASA, TSA, EPA, SEC, FTC, CDC, FCC, DOT, DOD, DARPA, ATF, NIH, BLM, FAA, HUD, FCA, FDA, ACE, OCC, DOE, CIA – and hundreds more
Also the most banned Anti-NWO film.
THE 22-part documentary- New World Order (NWO) - Communism By The Backdoor
New World Order: Communism by the Backdoor, produced by Dennis Wise, is a powerful and riveting exploration of the totalitarian forces of globalism. Many pressing issues are discussed: World War II, conflict in the Middle East, the “cancer” of usury, the migrant invasion of Europe, mass immigration in America, multiculturalism, false flags, the Talmudic quest for world domination, Islam in Europe, Britain’s downfall, the occult, the satanic decadence of popular culture — and much more, all of it interconnected because all of it derives from a heavily concealed and organized effort to create a one world government, or New World Order. One of the important points made by Wise and those interviewed is that we cannot address the problems of today unless we understand the wars of the 20th century. The series busts some of the myths, especially those involving the demonization of the German people. In addition, the episodes on Freemasonry, the United Nations and Hollywood are terrific. Some outstanding commentators, such as E. Michael Jones and John MacManus, are featured. Even the segment on the infiltration of the Catholic Church is dynamite, giving a lucid and ringing endorsement of sedevacantism. I have reservations or objections about a few of the points made (I do not, for instance, support a war of eradication against Israel, as is mentioned by one of the people interviewed; also the episode on the Torah should have been about the Talmud) and there is strong language condemning Judaic subversion that will make some readers truly apoplectic, but my impression after watching 16 episodes is overwhelmingly positive. (Of course, some will find the points made here so contrary to what they have been taught that they will reject all of it — and be mad as hell as well.) I am sure this is well worth your time, especially in these dog days of summer. If you find anything that is unsupported by the evidence, I’d be interested to know
** Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told
- Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of an incredible story. The story of a boy from an ordinary family whose ambition it was to become an artist, but who instead became a drifter. His destiny however was not to drift into the awaiting oblivion, but to rise to the greatest heights of power, eventually to become one of the most influential men who ever lived. Now for the first time, here is a documented account of a story many believe to be… The Greatest Story NEVER Told! Learn the untold story about the most reviled man in history. Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told is a 6-hour Documentary by TruthWillOut Films. This ground-breaking documentary chronicles the rise of Germany from defeat in World War I, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf Hitler’s rise to power. It also reveals a personal side of Adolf Hitler: who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to come to power. There’s so much hidden history to recount; FDR Pearl Harbor conspiracy, Soviet brutality, betrayal and treachery on all sides. Do we really know the true cost of war? Do we really possess all the facts? Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. Do your own research and decide what you choose to believe. Think differently. http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3526810/ http://thegreateststorynevertold.tv/
** AMERICAN SOVEREIGN OR A US CITIZEN?
• The 50 united states of America are republics, guaranteed a republican form of government.
• A Sovereign/Citizen of the United States of America lives in one of the 50 sovereign states and has inalienable rights secured by state and national constitutions.
• The United States government is not a republic. It is a democracy
• The artificial person, US citizen is a legal fiction that has been created by the federal government via a social security application, and is a corporate employee of the United States by virtue of being a US citizen
• This is known as voluntary slavery. An agreement, by contract, to give up American Sovereignty and inalienable rights, for US citizenship with only civil rights, by claiming benefits (privileges retractable at anytime) from the State.
• In the UK, by the “registary of birth”, any rights are no longer inherent and unalienable, all basic right have been liened.
** USA INC.: USDA, FEMA, NIST, NASA, TSA, EPA, SEC, FTC, CDC, FCC, DOT, DOD, DARPA, ATF, NIH, BLM, FAA, HUD, FCA, FDA, ACE, OCC, DOE, CIA – and hundreds more
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