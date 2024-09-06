© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly in all directions of the front. On September 4, experts and analysts from Europe's largest Open Source Intelligence project - 'BlackBird Group', officially announced that since the beginning of August this year, the speed of the Russian Army's advance in Donbass has doubled. Moreover, according to them, Russian troops take control of about 20 square kilometers of territory in Donbass almost every day. At the same time, experts and analysts from the 'BlackBird Group' admitted that since the invasion of the Ukrainian Army in the Kursk Oblast, Russian troops have managed to liberate more than 20 settlements in this Russian region................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/