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Cannabis Investing Trends 2022
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10 views • January 24, 2022
The volume of cannabis capital raised in the first two weeks of 2022 has been significantly lower than in any comparable period going back to 2018.
The average deal size was $7.0 million vs. $70.4 million in the same week last year. Three equity deals totaling $492M by AYR, Columbia Care, and Curaleaf skewed last year's totals.
The valuation gap between the most prominent companies and everyone else continues to be a prime driver of M&A activity. One M&A transaction closed this week with a total transaction value of $0.53M compared to three transactions with a total value of $431.4M in the prior year.
Episode 871 The #TalkingHedge looks at Viridian Capital Advisors’ Cannabis Deal Tracker…
https://youtu.be/k91s4FcoJgE
The average deal size was $7.0 million vs. $70.4 million in the same week last year. Three equity deals totaling $492M by AYR, Columbia Care, and Curaleaf skewed last year's totals.
The valuation gap between the most prominent companies and everyone else continues to be a prime driver of M&A activity. One M&A transaction closed this week with a total transaction value of $0.53M compared to three transactions with a total value of $431.4M in the prior year.
Episode 871 The #TalkingHedge looks at Viridian Capital Advisors’ Cannabis Deal Tracker…
https://youtu.be/k91s4FcoJgE
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