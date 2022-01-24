BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cannabis Investing Trends 2022
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
70 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 24, 2022
The volume of cannabis capital raised in the first two weeks of 2022 has been significantly lower than in any comparable period going back to 2018.

The average deal size was $7.0 million vs. $70.4 million in the same week last year. Three equity deals totaling $492M by AYR, Columbia Care, and Curaleaf skewed last year's totals.

The valuation gap between the most prominent companies and everyone else continues to be a prime driver of M&A activity. One M&A transaction closed this week with a total transaction value of $0.53M compared to three transactions with a total value of $431.4M in the prior year.

Episode 871 The #TalkingHedge looks at Viridian Capital Advisors’ Cannabis Deal Tracker…
https://youtu.be/k91s4FcoJgE
Keywords
cannabis datacannabis investmentmarijuana data analytics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Moscow&#8217;s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Moscow’s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Lance D Johnson
Trump Backs Diesel Export Ban as Fuel Costs Continue Soaring

Trump Backs Diesel Export Ban as Fuel Costs Continue Soaring

Sterling Ashworth
EU quietly plots way to keep Russian billions out of Moscow&#8217;s reach

EU quietly plots way to keep Russian billions out of Moscow’s reach

Cassie B.
Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy