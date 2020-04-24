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Coronavirrus Second Wave: Families Forcibly Separated, Guns & Bibles Confiscated
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95 views • April 24, 2020
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A confidential source within the Trump administration says that a second wave of the bioweapon known as the Coronavirus is already here; one more lethal than strain we’re already dealing with. And the government said that the next step in controlling the spread of the virus could involve raiding homes, and separating families by force, including confiscating all firearms and Bibles. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
A confidential source within the Trump administration says that a second wave of the bioweapon known as the Coronavirus is already here; one more lethal than strain we’re already dealing with. And the government said that the next step in controlling the spread of the virus could involve raiding homes, and separating families by force, including confiscating all firearms and Bibles. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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