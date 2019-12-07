Who Controls Food Controls Society (R Wayne Steiger 2/2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC #256 Who Controls Food Controls Society http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-256-...
R Wayne Steiger and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400+ year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. Terra-forming, decreasing crop yields and how society is setting up for a massive transition.
R Wayne Steiger YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPu4...
“The Steiger Perspective” Thursday evenings 10 PM EST on the Artist First Radio Network https://www.artistfirst.com/steiger.htm
Our Original Interview “How Cold Adapt 2030” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ia4SJ...
•China breaking the life barrier technology
•New grown zones emerging North Africa
•New rain cycles return to Yemen, Oman and Saudi Arabia
•All time record rainfall Iran in 2019 with early blizzards
•Rivers flow after 2500 years in Afghanistan
•Immense opportunities in the Grand Solar Minimum
•Pandemics of past Grand Solar Minimums
•Cosmic ray effects on human psychology and human health
•XingJiang China 2000 year rain cycle repeats
•Planting harvesting seasons are at the wrong time
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Portal
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#terraforming #harvest2019 #5G #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #waynesteiger
______________________________________
***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***
🔵 New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
______________________________________
NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
***Your Support is GREATLY Appreciated***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
__________________________________________
ADAPT 2030 SOCIAL MEDIA
STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dazy...
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
FB https://www.facebook.com/Miniiceage
TWITTER https://twitter.com/adapt2030
Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org