© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THERE'S A PANDEMIC? .. WHERE IS IT? .. O, YOU HEARD IT ON THE NEWS? .. THEN IT MUST BE TRUE, RIGHT?
Follow
2
Share
Report
150 views • July 04, 2021
A message from Wil: I can't believe there are so many dumb zombies walking around. This Pandemic is so bad that I don't really know anybody who really officially died, that's how bad it is. Can't wait until the FALL season.
That's when the real show begins .....I think it's called the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE.
Source: Wil Paranormal
That's when the real show begins .....I think it's called the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE.
Source: Wil Paranormal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.